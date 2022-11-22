Concerto finalists were simply amazing

I would like to congratulate the five finalists in the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra's Youth Concerto Competition that was held Nov. 13 at the United Methodist Church of Bryan.

They all are outstanding musicians and a credit to their parents and teachers.

The five are Anna Kimber, 1st place; Christina Yum, 2nd place; Andrew Kim, 3rd place; Misato Koiwa, 4th place; and Jerry Hsieh, 5th place.

Not only do they excel as musicians, but they are high achievers in academics and in leadership. Please join in recognizing their latest honor.

JANE MILLER

Bryan