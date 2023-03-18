I found the headline in The Eagle on Thursday of "Long-used abortion pill debated" quite misleading. Being an FDA-approved drug since 2000 (23 years ago) does not equate, to me, to "long-used."

I am looking forward to a favorable ruling for Alliance Defending Freedom because I do not wish to see this drug (nor the one needed with it to complete a chemical abortion) widely distributed through drug store chains such as CVS and Walgreens.

The ease with which some vulnerable women are getting these drugs to terminate a pregnancy without the patient seeing a doctor is an appalling fact to me. After such stores as CVS and Walgreens have stopped selling cigarette products because those sales are not in the best health interest of their clients, why not exclude Mifepristone as well.

DONNA COTE

College Station