Compromise is not candidate betrayal

Commentators are saying that our country is more divided than at any other time in recent history. But is it?

The recent controversy over Roe vs. Wade seems to say so, but there is another explanation. The extreme views of both ends of the political spectrum are taken as articles of faith by their proponents.

Having faith in your beliefs means that you know that any other set of beliefs is not only incorrect but dangerous to civilization. Consequently compromise is evil.

The number of individuals with this kind of faith, either conservative or progressive, is a small fraction of the population, but because they know they are correct, they are willing to resort to extreme measures to protect civilization from alternative beliefs.

An example is risking a career by leaking a supreme court draft, but participating in demonstrations that sometimes slip into violence, and dedicated participation in primary elections (which nearly everyone else let slip by) are more common behaviors.

Since individuals with faith in their beliefs nearly always vote in primary elections, while people with more moderate views seldom do, candidates tailor their campaign promises to satisfy those extreme views, and if elected feel compelled to act on those promises.

The result is that government panders to one extreme or the other, depending on the outcome of the most recent election, and largely ignores the much larger, moderate, population. Thus, the perception of a deeply divided country, when in fact, most of the population is quite moderate — often with mildly conservative views on some topics and mildly progressive views on others.

Obviously the solution is for us all to vote in every primary election, and to let the candidates know that we do not consider compromise to be betrayal.

LES BRABY

Bryan