The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is considering comments on the proposed rule to grants entitled “Health and Human Services Grant Regulation”, RIN-0945-AA19.

We at Pride Community Center serve Brazos County and the surrounding seven counties. We support this proposed rule by HHS. We do so as a member of Centerlink, an association of more than 300 LGBTQ community centers from 45 states.

Together, Centerlink members serve 2.7 million people each year. This includes many people who would otherwise lack equitable access to services relating to health, housing, social support, education, employment and more.

The proposed rule would protect LGBTQ people from discrimination in services provided and funded by HHS. The rule is consistent with case law and federal regulations and would advance equitable access to critical services for this and other communities.

In our state, nondiscrimination provisions have been a political hot potato that gets thrown back and forth. Sometimes that negating of equitable treatment for some is done to “guarantee treatment for others.” I and other leaders in our community do not see equitable treatment as a win-lose game. I know I see it as win-win.

When we provide for equitable, client-centered access in services provided in our area we see that people flourish and thrive. When we recognize the debilitating impact of stigma in our society and address that through purposeful non-discrimination practices, we improve community health by elevating individual health.

This is not an issue of whether you accept, agree, condone, or tolerate LGBTQ+ identity. This is whether you value fair treatment, equitable treatment, and improved community health for all the Brazos Valley by making sure every single person is afforded the opportunity to access resources.

Our community is made stronger by equity.

KATRINA STEWART, executive director

Pride Community Center Inc.