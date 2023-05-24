Shame on Duane Peters, Chuck Konderla and Wanda Watson, who have no idea the harm theyhave done to the veterans of Brazos County by dismissing Pat Patterson.

He loves the veterans and has helped so many. You have to be very smart, “know the ropes,” know how to communicate with the military(not easy) to do the job.

The article in The Eagle said if veterans need help just call these numbers. That will never work —you have to have a person like Pat Patterson to help you. You cannot do anything on the phone.

The decision to fire him shows me these three people have no clue what his job included and do not know what it means to really care for the veterans. There will never be anyone like him to fill this position. I feel sorry for the veterans now who need help.

When Patterson was helping me during several visits, I would see what a hard job it was to deal with military on the phone and he knew what to do.

Also I never saw such a calendar like he had on his desk showing the appointments he had. I used to tell him to slow down but he loved his work helping people.

God bless Pat Patterson and his family. I'm forever grateful for his service.

SUSAN KEMP

College Station