Commissioners must vote on new tax rate

I am writing to show my displeasure with the way two of our elected officials have decided to conduct themselves regarding their duty on the Brazos County Commissioners Court.

There were numerous meetings in the last several months in which all the county commissioners weighed the pros and cons for next year’s tax rate. Ultimately a vote was taken and by a 3-2 vote next year’s tax rate was set to go forward at .4835 which is a penny less than last year’s rate.

Now after not getting the outcome they wanted, two commissioners have chosen not to participate in finalizing the rate. Their absence from the court to which they were elected is not only blocking the proposed tax rate, last week it stopped all county business from being conducted due to not having enough commissioners present to form a quorum.

This included not being able to pay county bills, unable to buy food for the jail, and changes of personnel.

The no-new-tax rate, while it sounds good, would do much more harm than good to the county.

It is my understanding that under this proposed rate the average homeowner would save $50 dollars a year, but only if your home appraisal did not go up this year.

The negative effect that this no-new-tax rate would have on the county for several years to come would dramatically affect services and projects made available to the rei=sidents of Brazos County.

Its time for our elected officials to do their job and vote on the previously agreed on tax rate.

DONALD LAMPO

Bryan