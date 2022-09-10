Commissioners Aldrich, Ford act like children

Steve Aldrich and Russ Ford should be ashamed for neglecting one of their most important duties as county commissioners: passing a tax rate for the coming year.

In order to adopt a tax rate, state laws require at least four of the five commissioners to be present. By boycotting the county commissioner’s meeting on Sept. 7, they prevented the commissioners from voting on the tax rate for the coming year.

They are elected (and paid thousands of dollars) to do their constitutional duty to pass a tax rate and budget each year. In times of high inflation, this will affect both the current and future budgets for all county services, including all salaries, public safety, needed maintenance for county vehicles, and road and bridge maintenance.

The apparent reason Aldrich and Ford chose this path was because they chose to ignore the needs of the county’s future and failed to present their points with enough convection to sway the other commissioners to their point of view. They perhaps got the idea of boycotting from the U.S. Congress and itsirresponsible actions.

All city, county, state, and federal legislators have to agree and compromise, otherwise they are truly an ineffective organization.

No one likes paying taxes, but we do expect sheriff’s deputies to arrive when they are needed and for our roads and bridges to be properly maintained, to name just a few things we need as residents of Brazos County.

One would hope Aldrich and Ford will put away their childish ways and do their constitutional duty to which they were elected. They are no longer little boys who can pick up their marbles and go home when they don’t get their way.

JEROME REKTORIK

College Station