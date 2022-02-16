Commissioner has experience

When Pct. 2 County Commissioner Sammy Catalena passed away, the Republican Party Executive Committee selected Russ Ford to represent the party in the general election in 2020 and the residents of Brazos County elected Russ to serve as Pct. 2 county commissioner.

Commissioner Russ Ford has done a great job and is running for reelection in 2022. He is a fiscal conservative, a leader in his church, actively involved in the community, has management experience and has a heart to serve.

Russ Ford has a qualification that makes him the best choice for the job of Pct. 2 county commissioner: He has a construction science degree from Texas A&M. His education, training and lifetime of work experience as an engineer building roads and bridges, make him the best candidate for the job.

Russ Ford brings job skills and a base of knowledge in project management and budgeting. As Brazos County looks to bring an interstate highway through Brazos County, Russ Ford has the unique experience that will make him an asset to the commissioners court and the residents of Brazos County.