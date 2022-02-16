 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Commissioner has experience
0 Comments

Commissioner has experience

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When Pct. 2 County Commissioner Sammy Catalena passed away, the Republican Party Executive Committee selected Russ Ford to represent the party in the general election in 2020 and the residents of Brazos County elected Russ to serve as Pct. 2 county commissioner.

Commissioner Russ Ford has done a great job and is running for reelection in 2022. He is a fiscal conservative, a leader in his church, actively involved in the community, has management experience and has a heart to serve.

Russ Ford has a qualification that makes him the best choice for the job of Pct. 2 county commissioner: He has a construction science degree from Texas A&M. His education, training and lifetime of work experience as an engineer building roads and bridges, make him the best candidate for the job.

Russ Ford brings job skills and a base of knowledge in project management and budgeting. As Brazos County looks to bring an interstate highway through Brazos County, Russ Ford has the unique experience that will make him an asset to the commissioners court and the residents of Brazos County.

Please join me in reelecting our friend, Pct. 2 County Commissioner Russ Ford.

RUDY SCHULTZ

Bryan

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Experienced and compassionate
Letters

Experienced and compassionate

I started working with Mark Maltsberger right after I graduated from law school and passed the bar exam. He demonstrated the importance of leg…

Candidate worked hard for son
Letters

Candidate worked hard for son

I wholeheartedly endorse Mark Maltsberger for Brazos County Court-at-Law No. 2 judge. He did more than just represent my son in the biggest pi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert