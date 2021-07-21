Column was full of misinformation

Michael Regan (Eagle, July 18) quotes his 42-year old son's "opinions" (and his implied agreement) that the coronavirus vaccine should only be for people in "high-risk categories — those with compromised immune systems (diabetes, obesity, etc.) and the elderly.

But then he seems to question whether even those individuals need to be vaccinated by mentioning a 95-year old and a person undergoing chemo who both got COVID-19 and were fine (I assumed neither were vaccinated).

The opinion column goes on to say that many in this country refuse to be vaccinated for "sensible scientific reasons" because they're young and healthy or pregnant, or they have already had COVID-19 and recovered." I doubt few if any legitimate scientists would agree with that statement.

The son (a Trump supporter, of course) then makes the mandatory snide remark about Dr. Anthony Fauci, saying he doesn't care if Fauci says we should wear masks or get the vaccine and that he should get a job with the Weather Channel because it employs the only people who are more incorrect than him.

Yes, Fauci advised people in the early stages of the pandemic that masks for everyone weren't yet necessary. Why? Because at that time, there was a shortage of masks and he was trying to make sure there were enough available for health workers.