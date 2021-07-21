 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Column was full of misinformation
0 comments

Column was full of misinformation

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

 Michael Regan (Eagle, July 18) quotes his 42-year old son's "opinions" (and his implied agreement) that the coronavirus vaccine should only be for people in "high-risk categories — those with compromised immune systems (diabetes, obesity, etc.) and the elderly.

But then he seems to question whether even those individuals need to be vaccinated by mentioning a 95-year old and a person undergoing chemo who both got COVID-19 and were fine (I assumed neither were vaccinated).

The opinion column goes on to say that many in this country refuse to be vaccinated for "sensible scientific reasons" because they're young and healthy or pregnant, or they have already had COVID-19 and recovered." I doubt few if any legitimate scientists would agree with that statement.

The son (a Trump supporter, of course) then makes the mandatory snide remark about Dr. Anthony Fauci, saying he doesn't care if Fauci says we should wear masks or get the vaccine and that he should get a job with the Weather Channel because it employs the only people who are more incorrect than him.

Yes, Fauci advised people in the early stages of the pandemic that masks for everyone weren't yet necessary. Why? Because at that time, there was a shortage of masks and he was trying to make sure there were enough available for health workers.

I think because Reagan's column went beyond simply summarizing the reasons why people still refuse to be vaccinated and went on to strongly imply that those reasons were scientifically proven facts, it became no more than the distribution of misinformation intending to discourage people from being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Currently, because the new Delta variant of COVID, there is resurge of the pandemic in  every state. And the average age of those patients has gone down to about 40 (was 60) with about 97% of those hospitalized being unvaccinated. 

BILL LANCASTER

Bryan

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Embarrassing behavior
Letters

Embarrassing behavior

Two similar processes currently are taking place with amazing differences. The Democrats in the Texas House have fled to Washington in an effo…

Response to fireworks incident
Letters

Response to fireworks incident

These words are in response to fireworks being set off in an East Bryan neighborhood. The city of Bryan has rules and fireworks are illegal in…

Letters

'We know their names'

Andrew Brown Jr., Michael Brown, George Floyd, Eric Garner, Willie McCoy, Duante Wright, Rayshard Brooks, Daniel Prude, Stephon Clark, Philand…

Hospitals need own blood centers
Letters

Hospitals need own blood centers

I gave blood this week at the Gulf Coast Blood Center mobile bus. The workers were efficient and polite and I was out of there in about an half hour.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert