Column offered things we needed to hear

Robert Borden’s column on “Some random thoughts about the election” (Eagle, Nov. 14) was for me not only refreshing but therapeutic.

His gifts of clarity and honesty expressed truths we desperately needed to hear and admit about our politics, our lives and, especially, our country.

Borden succinctly and skillfully navigated through some choppy waters, giving expression to what many feel and believe. Not only was it convicting and disarming, but unifying.

Because roots matter, hopefully there is still time for America to rebuild — not on compromise, silence, nor ashes, but honest dialogue. Truth indeed matters, as it goes hand in hand with freedom.

Yes indeed, as Borden closed, “God has truly blessed America and Americans. May He continue to do so.” Thank you, Robert!

GLENN DOWLING

Bryan