College Station city parks have become too trashy

During the past two years, I and other residents of College Station have found our city’s parks a welcomed opportunity to exercise and get out of the house.

The opportunity to walk in parks and in my neighborhood with friends has helped me maintain social connections, clear my mind and appreciate the beauty around me.

Unfortunately, however, over these two years the amount of discarded trash (e.g., bottles, cans, fast-food containers and cups, masks) in our parks and on roads has increased exponentially, diminishing the joy and comfort these places provide.

Early in the pandemic, when I walked, I picked up trash with a “grabber” and disposed of it appropriately. Yet, the more trash I picked up the more trash remained.

Particularly appalling is the huge amount of trash on the paved trail in Wolf Pen Park. Knowing the harm that plastic poses to our health and that of other creatures, it saddens me to see the shreds of plastic draping each tree and the plastic bottles floating in the water.