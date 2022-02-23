College Station city parks have become too trashy

During the past two years, I and other residents of College Station have found our city’s parks a welcomed opportunity to exercise and get out of the house.
The opportunity to walk in parks and in my neighborhood with friends has helped me maintain social connections, clear my mind and appreciate the beauty around me.
Unfortunately, however, over these two years the amount of discarded trash (e.g., bottles, cans, fast-food containers and cups, masks) in our parks and on roads has increased exponentially, diminishing the joy and comfort these places provide.
Early in the pandemic, when I walked, I picked up trash with a “grabber” and disposed of it appropriately. Yet, the more trash I picked up the more trash remained.
Particularly appalling is the huge amount of trash on the paved trail in Wolf Pen Park. Knowing the harm that plastic poses to our health and that of other creatures, it saddens me to see the shreds of plastic draping each tree and the plastic bottles floating in the water.
How did this happen? One consequence of the pandemic is a sense of isolation and apartness. Perhaps trashing our parks is a symptom of this alienation.
Regardless of the causes, I believe there are things residents and the city government can do.
I would like to see city effort to clean up the trash, because people throw trash in trashy places. I would like to see signs on the Wolf Pen trail stating it is illegal to litter and the fine for violating this law. I would like to hold the eateries that back up to the trail responsible for picking up the trash from their establishments.
Mostly, I want parks that comfort and renew us and provide safe refuge for creatures with whom we share this planet.
JAN HUGHES
College Station