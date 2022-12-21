Clarifying the Methodist divorce

Although a lot of copy space was given to the topic of the schism in the United Methodist church, article in The Eagle was woefully inaccurate.

The article quoted a retired minister saying that churches leaving the United Methodist Church were closing to gay members. That is totally false and intended to inflame passions.

The reasons for disaffiliation are numerous and were not covered by the Dec. 5 front-page article. Bishops nd other governing officials of the United Methodist Church (who are basically appointed for life) have been refusing to abide by the Book of Discipline. This would be like federal officials refusing abide by the U.S. Constitution.

Examples are: refusing to acknowledge that the Bible is the inspired Word of God, belief in Jesus is the only way of salvation, denial of the virgin birth, recognition of the Holy Trinity, and election to positions of leadership of openly gay clergy.

This is far from an all inclusive list.

Jesus was criticized during his earthly ministry for hanging out with sinners. But in His associations Jesus never adopted sinful behavior. Rather, encounters with Christ were followed with: “go and sin no more.” The leadership of the United Methodist Church is not of repentance, but a flouting of sin.

Christian churches are not homes for sinless people, but for people who are sorry for their sins and frequently seek forgiveness and turn from their wicked ways.

Churches who vote to disaffiliate must undergo a lengthy process and pay substantial monetary penalties. In some areas of the United States, bishops refuse to allow the process to go forward as per the Book of Discipline, change the rules mid process, and/or assess exorbitant fines. The issue of our brothers & sisters who are gay is intended to mask other deeper divisions.

This letter is a brief attempt to clarify this unfortunate “divorce” within the United Methodist Church.

BARBARA ROACH

College Station