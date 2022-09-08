City to blame for problems at Northgate

College Station Police Chief Billy Couch is entirely correct that the situation at Northgate has become problematic. Crime is up, EMS incidents are up, and the police department now has a dedicated squad of officers who are assigned to work the area on a full-time basis.

Even so, the police struggle to maintain order. Any claims by bar owners or others that things are somehow safer in Northgate are self-serving or just incorrect. Fights, disturbances and injuries are nightly occurrences. Often the problems caused by drunks leaving the Northgate bar district spill over into Bryan or other areas of the county.

Most residents have no idea what the nightly situation is like at Northgate. It’s always been a bar district, but the sheer concentration of intoxicated people packed into that area each weekend night has to be seen to be believed.

The City of College Station is entirely to blame. For years, the city has done everything it could to encourage more and more people to visit the bars at Northgate, trying to copy Austin’s Sixth Street district.

The council voted to have the serving time for alcohol pushed back to 2 a.m. The city began blocking off vehicular traffic on College Main at University on the weekends at night, and then made that a permanent pedestrian area, allowing for greater and greater concentrations of people to gather and bar-hop. The barricaded University Drive sidewalk, paid parking lot and parking garage, and “promenade” areas were all built to lure more people to the area.

The city is directly responsible for facilitating the increase in crime, traffic and other problems in that part of town which its own police department struggles every night to deal with.

Only now, when Chief Couch has drawn greater attention to these problems, does the city say it wants to “find solutions to the issues” occurring in Northgate.

DAVID HIGGINSON

Bryan