City should have had required inspector

On Dec. 22, I smelled gas in my house and called ATMOS. A worker came and discovered a leak in two valves in the kitchen.

A lock was put on my meter and I was informed to have a plumber replace the valves and an inspector for the city of Bryan would have to come out and check the repair and remove the lock.

Action plumbing workers came, and said the company had tried to call the inspector, but he was unable to be contacted. During the time they were working, the cold front arrived and when they finished they still could not locate the inspector.

I was advised to get some space heaters, and I purchased some.

The next day I called the number that ATMOS left to see if I could get hold of the inspector. After 45 minutes I spoke with a man who was hard to hear or understand. On Christmas Eve morning I called again and talked to a lovely lady. She had suggestions such as a warming station, etc. I explained that if there was a rule that a city of Bryan inspector had to come, then there should have been one on call.

I am a retired nurse who worked for 45 years, and worked every holiday, many times over. Closing the city offices on Dec. 22 with no one available is ridiculous.

I was able to go and buy some space heaters, but what about poor people who may not have transportation or money for them? A little while later, she called me back and said that someone from ATMOS would come and check the work and turn on the gas. This was done.

I have lived here since 1970, and I’m very disappointed in the city government right now.

JUDY EDWARDS

Bryan