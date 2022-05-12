 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chronicle received a 2022 Pulitzer

[Editor's note: The Houston Chronicle editorial board received the 2022 Pulitzer Prize in editorial writing on Monday for its series on voter suppression.]

On page A5 of its May 10 issue, the Eagle contained an article mentioning newspapers that recently received Pulitzer recognitions in various categories. 

However, the sole national-level newspaper of our area, the Houston Chronicle, that many of us subscribe to for comprehensive daily news coverage, was simply omitted from the listing.

  I certainly hope this omission was not due to the subject matter of the editorials for which it received this recognition. 

WILLIAM H. MARLOW

College Station

