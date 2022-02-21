Christian character of compassion

As I sat in my car at an intersection that has many candidate signs, I became motivated to write this letter. It is my desire to recommend voting for Roy Brantley in his bid for the Braazos County Court at Law No. 2 judge position.

With so many signs for so many positions, I want to be sure that I have done something to makes his name rise to the top.

My husband and I have known Roy and his family for the majority of our time as residents of B/-CS. We have known him as friend, lawyer and community leader. From the beginning Roy Brantley has impressed us with his outstanding Christian character of honest integrity, fairness and compassion.

In his position of lawyer we have seen his attention not just to the letter of the law but also it’s intent. In his personal life we have seen him serve our community with a display of quality leadership that would serve us well on the bench.

I want to encourage all to vote for Roy Brantley.

REBECCA HUEY

Bryan