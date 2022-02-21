 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Christian character of compassion
0 Comments

Christian character of compassion

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

As I sat in my car at an intersection that has many candidate signs, I became motivated to write this letter. It is my desire to recommend voting for Roy Brantley in his bid for the Braazos County Court at Law No. 2 judge position.

With so many signs for so many positions, I want to be sure that I have done something to makes his name rise to the top.

My husband and I have known Roy and his family for the majority of our time as residents of B/-CS. We have known him as friend, lawyer and community leader. From the beginning Roy Brantley has impressed us with his outstanding Christian character of honest integrity, fairness and compassion.

In his position of lawyer we have seen his attention not just to the letter of the law but also it’s intent. In his personal life we have seen him serve our community with a display of quality leadership that would serve us well on the bench.

I want to encourage all to vote for Roy Brantley.

REBECCA HUEY

Bryan 

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Experienced and compassionate
Letters

Experienced and compassionate

I started working with Mark Maltsberger right after I graduated from law school and passed the bar exam. He demonstrated the importance of leg…

Commissioner has experience
Letters

Commissioner has experience

When Pct. 2 County Commissioner Sammy Catalena passed away, the Republican Party Executive Committee selected Russ Ford to represent the party…

Letters

A personality of 'let's discuss'

I am writing in support of my Aggie classmate and friend, John Raney. I have known John and wife Elizabeth for more than 50 years now and have…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert