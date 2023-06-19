[Editor's note: This is the letter Texas A&M Chancellor sent to state leaders after the system received the largest amount of state funding.]

As Chancellor of The Texas A&M University System, I would like to say how grateful I am that Texas has such strong and visionary leaders in our state government.

You have proven your dedication to the students, prospective students and their families by ensuring that public universities in the State of Texas can offer higher education that is nothing short of affordable, outstanding and transformative.

Your wisdom and bold action to keep tuition and academic fees flat for resident, undergraduate students for the next two years will have a profound effect on Texas. Further, your support of community colleges and programs to help low-income students earn college degrees will have a dramatic effect on countless Texans.

Your investment in higher education proves your commitment to the people the of the Great State of Texas, but it also ensures we, as a state, will continue on our path to prosperity. We particularly appreciate your vision to make Texas into the foremost state for semiconductor production, which simultaneously will bolster our already-strong economy while also helping the nation become less dependent on foreign countries for essential computer chips.

I also would like to thank you for funding a new endowment to expand our research activities and offer additional money to more public universities that are already conducting extraordinary research and undoubtedly will push the limits even further.

Every legislative session seems to have a dominant theme. In my eyes, the 88th Legislature's regular session will be known as the Higher Education Session.

Thank you again for your hard work and service to the state.

JOHN SHARP, chancellor

Texas A&M University System