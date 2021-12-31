Chad Cryer made a difference in us

I would like to thank Eagle writer, Chelsea Katz, for her story on Chad Cryer on Dec. 17. Chad’s life on this earth was much too short.

Chad touched the lives of all three of our children, not just in I.B. History, but in teaching how to reason, process information and think for themselves.

In doing so, he touched the lives of my wife and me as well. In reading Chelsea’s story about Chad, it is evident that he touched the lives of hundreds, if not thousands of lives in our community.

We are put on this earth to make the world a better place. Chad accomplished this. I know that at least some of his work will continue in the lives of his students.

A definition of existential is “concerned with the nature of human existence as determined by the individual's freely made choices.” Chad Cryer was an existential example of what it means to be a teacher.

He has set high the bar that everyone should try to achieve.

So many people will miss Chad Cryer.