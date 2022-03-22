Cessna column was embarrassing

I started reading The Eagle while attending Texas A&M in the late '70s. I enjoyed Robert Cessna’s contributions then.

My wife and I moved back to College Station just under two years ago, and I once again subscribed to The Eagle. I was a little surprised to see Mr. Cessna was still with the paper. I felt his point of view and general writing style was a bit dated, but OK. That is, until Saturday morning’s column.

Robert’s column is an embarrassment to the paper and an insult to your readers. He goes on ad nauseam as to how a basketball team ranked inside the top 35 in all polls wasn’t worthy of making a tournament featuring 68 teams.

Cessna feels, quite incorrectly, that an earlier losing streak outweighs an impressive winning streak as the playoffs begin. In any sports universe, positive momentum entering a playoff situation outweighs an equal, or even slightly better, record that’s tied to negative momentum.

It is time for Robert to go. I have no idea how his diatribe was approved for publication, but this shows a serious lack of judgment on his part.

His subtle putdowns of Buzz Williams, an excellent coach who represents A&M and its values well, while bowing to the superior reasoning of 12 equally biased and busy athletic directors is cause for termination.

Thank him for his service and allow him to retire gracefully.

Lloyd Davis

College Station