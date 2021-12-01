 Skip to main content
Celebrate Christ's rise, not birth
Celebrate Christ's rise, not birth

Before Thanksgiving, my wife and I noticed a crèche lit up in a neighbor's front yard. I commented to my wife that it seemed a little early for crèches, but there it was. 

As we walked by, I observed Mary was kneeling, with the Wise Men and one camel nearby.  As we walked up to the crèche, quess what — no baby! 

My wife commented that she had heard babies were stolen from creches — that's probably why there was no baby; and also that some people put the baby into "the scene" just before Christmas.

As we walked back home, I kept thinking how fitting it was that there was no baby Christ in the crèche. I learned long ago that Christ was not born in December, but sometime probably in April — remember the Bible states there were shepherds in the fields by night with their flocks. 

Having visited Israel and walked those rocky hills, I realized no shepherd in his right mind would have his sheep out in winter weather.

So what's with this tradition of putting a baby Christ in a crèche in December where he could catch his death of cold?  If you Google this you may be surprised how a drunken Roman holiday became somehow crèche-worthy to us today.

For me, it seems more fitting to celebrate Christ's resurrection, which by the way, He actually commanded his followers to do.  The crèche, not so much!

JOHN BEAVER

Bryan

