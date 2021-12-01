Celebrate Christ's rise, not birth

Before Thanksgiving, my wife and I noticed a crèche lit up in a neighbor's front yard. I commented to my wife that it seemed a little early for crèches, but there it was.

As we walked by, I observed Mary was kneeling, with the Wise Men and one camel nearby. As we walked up to the crèche, quess what — no baby!

My wife commented that she had heard babies were stolen from creches — that's probably why there was no baby; and also that some people put the baby into "the scene" just before Christmas.

As we walked back home, I kept thinking how fitting it was that there was no baby Christ in the crèche. I learned long ago that Christ was not born in December, but sometime probably in April — remember the Bible states there were shepherds in the fields by night with their flocks.

Having visited Israel and walked those rocky hills, I realized no shepherd in his right mind would have his sheep out in winter weather.