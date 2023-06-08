Opinion cartoon was a mendacious disgrace Jun 8, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Saturday's mendacious cartoon was a disgrace. WALTER KAMPHOEFNERBryan 0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Misplaced criticism of BTU by council BTU bashing was the order of the day during the College Station Council meeting on May 25. There was much bemoaning and mudslinging about the … Amount for medians was a waste of money I am certain there have been many comments about the raised medians on Texas Avenue. How many millions have been spent to install this confusi… Just doing what other Republicans do Both of the two long articles on Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment by the Texas House (Eagle, May 29) say he was impeached because of … Columnist was right about the Age of Rage Tom Kiske (Eagle, June 1) hit the nail on the head repeatedly with his column. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio