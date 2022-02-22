 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cares about people and the community
date 2022-02-22

Let me just start by saying how proud I am of Silas Garrett and the man he is! Silas and I have been married 32 years and during that time he’s worked tirelessly to provide and serve not only our family, but others as well.

I can’t begin to tell you how many people he’s seen stranded on the side of the road who he’s stopped to help. That’s just one example of his heart to serve others when he sees a need.

He doesn’t care about the praise or recognition. He truly cares about people and about our community.

That’s why he decided to run for Brazos County commissioner for Precinct 2.

I wholeheartedly support and believe in him. I know he would do an excellent job and would give 110% of his time, energy and focus to successfully represent the people of Precinct 2 and Brazos County!

KEETA GARRETT

Bryan

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

