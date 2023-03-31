William Oliver’s depiction (Eagle, March 27) of the medians being constructed on Texas Avenue as “moronic and ill-conceived” is hardly an exaggeration. “Ridiculous,” would not be a stretch.

These “strait jacket“ turning lanes consume valuable roadway and will cause drivers to make multiple contorted maneuvers to reach their destination. Further, they will cause emergency vehicle delays.

How complex and safe is that? Currently, these medians reach from College Station north to Villa Maria Road. My question is, how much input did the Bryan City Council have? And why cannot this nonsense arrested and end at Villa Maria Road?

GLENN DOWLING

Bryan