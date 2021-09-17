Can't support forced vaccination

Once again, The Eagle publish a cartoon and an opinion supporting the forced vaccination of people. How’s that working out?

All that the paper is doing is firming up the resolve that this vaccine is sinister. Democrats were negative about a vaccine developed when Donald Trump was president but now want to force people to take it.

The same people who say a women’s body is totally her choice when a baby is concerned now say we should force people to have a substance injected into their body.

They say the medical care for unvaccinated people is a national cost, but so is medical care for abortion, substance abuse, tobacco users, and babies born when birth control should have been used.

The continuing harangue against those who have not decided to get vaccinated only is polarizing more of the country.

I chose to have the vaccine, but do not support any government-forced medical procedure.

MONTY DAVIS

Bryan