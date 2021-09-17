 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Can't support forced vaccination
0 comments

Can't support forced vaccination

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Once again, The Eagle publish a cartoon and an opinion supporting the forced vaccination of people. How’s that working out? 

All that the paper is doing is firming up the resolve that this vaccine is sinister.  Democrats were negative about a vaccine developed when Donald Trump was president but now want to force people to take it. 

The same people who say a women’s body is totally her choice when a baby is concerned now say we should force people to have a substance injected into their body. 

They say the medical care for unvaccinated people is a national cost, but so is medical care for abortion, substance abuse, tobacco users, and babies born when birth control should have been used. 

The continuing harangue against those who have not decided to get vaccinated only is  polarizing more of the country. 

I chose to have the vaccine, but do not support any government-forced medical procedure.

MONTY DAVIS

Bryan 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Why the fuss over COVID-19?
Letters

Why the fuss over COVID-19?

College Station Dr. Mark Brauer (Eagle, July 29) said he is seeing more young people with COVID-19 and urged everyone to get vaccinated.

Be careful at Lick Creek Park
Letters

Be careful at Lick Creek Park

After living in Pennsylvania, outside Philadelphia, for more than 50 years, I decided to sell my home and move to College Station, where my fa…

No freedom to infect others
Letters

No freedom to infect others

Most people have a label such as vegetarian, lawyer, doctor, manager, law officer, teacher, etc. These labels designate a change in their beha…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert