This is my first letter to the editor in more than 25 years.

I was very disappointed that The Eagle editors would support the editorial cartoon of Nov. 29 comparing Adolf Hitler to Donald Trump.

Although no longer a Trump fan, this comparison is silly at best.

Perhaps someone needs to bone up on their history and read about Hitler of the 1930s and 1940s.

There is no similarity.

WOODIE LAND

Navasota