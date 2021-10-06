Candidates show leadership

On Nov.r 2 the voters of College Station will have a great opportunity to continue to strengthen our city council.

Dennis Maloney is seeking reelection to Council position 6. I am proud to support a man who exemplifies what we should expect in all of our elected leaders: honesty.

For anyone who has witnessed Maloney's contributions to city council debates, you recognize that he invariably gets back to two key points: "What is good for the city?" and "What did we promise to do?"

As residents, we can ask no more of our leaders than to keep our interest and their personal integrity at the forefront of their deliberations.

Dennis Maloney can be trusted to keep his word to the residents of College Station.

Additionally, we have a great opportunity to help spark a new generation of College Station leaders with the election of William Wright to City Council Place 4.

William is a native of College Station and graduated from College Station schools, Texas A&M and is pursuing a career as a manufacturing supervisor for Reynolds & Reynolds.