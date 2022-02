The Eagle requires that all letters to the editor must have a name and city attached to them. It is a shame that political hit pieces/mail do not have the same requirement.

I got a piece slamming John Raney. Accurate or not, it had no identification of who sent out the piece. In small print it had an out-of-town PAC mentioned.

The candidate behind this should be willing to attach his or her own name. The Eagle requires it, so should he or she.

GREGG LANCASTER

Bryan