Candidate would build consensus as mayor

I am strongly supporting John Nichols for College Station mayor.

John is the absolute best candidate with the experience, the knowledge, and the skills to be an outstanding mayor for our city.

John’s record of public service is second to none. He has served this community for decades and he has also made significant contributions to the betterment of lives at the state, national and international levels.

John has provided years of strong leadership at various levels of our city government including service on Planning & Zoning Commission, as well as Parks & Recreation, Community Appearance, Finance & Budget and Economic Development boards and committees.

In addition, he has served in numerous community organizations throughout the years in leadership roles. He is an advocate for strong fiscal responsibility, neighborhood integrity and sound economic development.

John is open-minded, well informed, and builds consensus in the decision-making process. John is good for our community, and he would be a great mayor for College Station!

STEVE BEACHY

College Station