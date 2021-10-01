Candidate would bring leadership

As a retired senior Air Force officer, I’ve had the privilege over the past four decades to observe, lead and mentor many hundreds of other leaders.

Occasionally, I’ve had the good fortune to cross paths with someone I thought truly was exceptional. William Wright, candidate for College Station City Council, Place 4, is one of those leaders.

A devoted father and husband with a passion for making a difference, he is ready to make this community a better place.

William is committed to supporting our neighborhoods. He will come to the council with an understanding of the issues forged while serving on the College Station Planning and Zoning Committee, where he supported the Restricted Occupancy Ordinance and helped strengthen the character of neighborhoods by advocating for owner occupancy and denying permits that would demolish homes and make way for stealth dorms.

He’s an advocate for small business and will work to eliminate the unnecessary roadblocks that hinder the creation and operation of a business.