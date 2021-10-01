 Skip to main content
Candidate would bring leadership
As a retired senior Air Force officer, I’ve had the privilege over the past four decades to observe, lead and mentor many hundreds of other leaders. 

Occasionally, I’ve had the good fortune to cross paths with someone I thought truly was  exceptional. William Wright, candidate for College Station City Council, Place 4, is one of those leaders. 

A devoted father and husband with a passion for making a difference, he is ready to make this community a better place. 

William is committed to supporting our neighborhoods. He will come to the council with an understanding of the issues forged while serving on the College Station Planning and Zoning Committee, where he supported the Restricted Occupancy Ordinance and helped strengthen the character of neighborhoods by advocating for owner occupancy and denying permits that would demolish homes and make way for stealth dorms. 

He’s an advocate for small business and will work to eliminate the unnecessary roadblocks that hinder the creation and operation of a business.

He also has served on the College Station Historic Preservation Committee and is committed to promoting our oldest, most historic businesses — the catalysts for our growing city.

This experience and his fresh perspective would allow William to view old city business policy through a new modern lens. 

William is dedicated to creating a bright future in this community for his family and yours. He would encourage smart growth through forward thinking policies. He would focus on bringing more businesses with good starting salaries and creating family friendly neighborhoods and the infrastructure needed to support them. 

Please join my wife Rita and me in voting the Wright way on Nov. 2.  Cast your vote for William Wright, candidate for College Station City Council, Place 4.

KEVIN GAMACHE

College Station

