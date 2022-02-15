 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Candidate worked hard for son
Candidate worked hard for son

Letters to the Editor

I wholeheartedly endorse Mark Maltsberger for Brazos County Court-at-Law No. 2 judge. He did more than just represent my son in the biggest pivot of our lives. He made decisions that supported our whole family in the healing process.

A very different look at the justice system for us. A caring compassionate man who used the system to truly do good in people's lives.

Mark goes above and beyond to do what is right and just for the future of his constituents. This is the man you want representing your community. 

Thank you, Mark, for saving my son.

KIM RUSSELL

Nacogdoches 

