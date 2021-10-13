Candidate shows dedication to CS

Dedication, the dictionary states, the quality of being dedicated or committed to a task or purpose. Isn’t that what you want from our candidates, dedication?

Business need dedicated employees. Schools need dedicated teachers. Hospitals need dedicated doctors and nurses. Churches need dedicated preachers/priests, and that is exactly what College Station needs on the city council, dedication.

William Wright is that candidate. He wants your neighborhood to thrive. He wants our economy/businesses to thrive. He is dedicated to College Station.

William Wright tells folks “he may not have been born in College Station, but he got here as soon as he could.” He attended school K-12 here, graduated from Texas A&M, has worked 10 years for a local business and his son is attending College Station schools, just like dad.

Dedication to your hometown, to the people in your town, to the business in your town, that’s William Wright.

PAULA WRIGHT

College Station