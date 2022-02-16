Candidate serves God and community

It is my privilege to endorse Republican Mark Maltsberger, '97, for judge of Brazos County Court-at-Law No. 2. I have been associated with Mark by nature of a friendship that goess all the way back to his days at Texas A&M, and also have observed him in action, both professionally and during community service.

In addition to being tough enough to make it in the Aggie Band, Mark exceled academically and in leadership capacities. It was at A&M that Mark began his long career in public service, He served on and eventually led the March to the Brazos Committee, then a major Corps fundraiser for the March of Dimes. He was key in raising thousands of dollars for this cause.

Mark moved his law practice back to Aggieland in 2010. In addition to being successful professionally, Mark has dedicated much if his life to serving God, many good causes and people in need. He has too many great qualifications to note here. Please refer to www.markforjudge.com for detailed information. You will be impressed.

Please vote for Mark Maltsberger as he endeavors to further serve our community as judge of Brazos County Court-at-Law No. 2.

DENNIS DAVENPORT

College Station