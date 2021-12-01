 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Candidate has served residents well
0 comments

Candidate has served residents well

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

“The good citizen is the man who, whatever his wealth or his poverty, strives manfully to do his duty to himself, to his family, to his neighbor … .”

— Theodore Roosevelt

The Square Deal, 1903

Dennis Maloney has proved himself to be a good citizen.

He has served a total of three non-consecutive terms on the College Station City Council. He also has served on the Planning and Zoning Commission, the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation Board and many other city committees.

In all of these years, he has never run a negative campaign. He has carefully considered the issues and tried to understand all of the different views presented.

His special interest has always been “to move College Station forward” while maintaining the quality of life that has made this city a great place to raise a family and start a business.

As a graduate of Texas A&M, he also wants College Station to continue to be a great place to attend college.

If these are goals you also support, please join me in voting for a good citizen and a good councilman, Dennis Maloney, for College Station City Council, Place 6.

BLANCHE BRICK

College Station

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nothing is free in government
Letters

Nothing is free in government

It's almost comical to see the "hypotheses" given by the progressives, especially among the mainstream media, to explain the outcome of the re…

Letters

Why bring a pet to a memorial?

I attended the Veterans Day Wall of Honor ceremony for the first time this month. It was a moving tribute to the veterans and veterans' families.

Bishops: Avoid Biden-Trump race
Letters

Bishops: Avoid Biden-Trump race

As a practicing Catholic, I appreciated the conflicts presented in “U.S. Catholic bishops may dodge rebuke of Biden over abortion” (Eagle, Nov. 14).

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert