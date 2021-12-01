Candidate has served residents well

“The good citizen is the man who, whatever his wealth or his poverty, strives manfully to do his duty to himself, to his family, to his neighbor … .”

— Theodore Roosevelt

The Square Deal, 1903

Dennis Maloney has proved himself to be a good citizen.

He has served a total of three non-consecutive terms on the College Station City Council. He also has served on the Planning and Zoning Commission, the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation Board and many other city committees.

In all of these years, he has never run a negative campaign. He has carefully considered the issues and tried to understand all of the different views presented.

His special interest has always been “to move College Station forward” while maintaining the quality of life that has made this city a great place to raise a family and start a business.

As a graduate of Texas A&M, he also wants College Station to continue to be a great place to attend college.