 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Candidate has right experience to serve

  • 0

Mark Smith is running for College Station City Council, Place 1. I’d like to ask everyone reading this to vote for him.

Mark and I have known each other for many years now. I had the privilege of teaching two of his children, and his youngest was involved in a local theater group with my youngest. Mark and I have volunteered together in that same non-profit theatre organization for many years.

Mark is one of the most thoughtful and reasonable people I know. His naturally calm demeanor would not be sufficient to qualify him for leadership in city government, but he also brings the experience of many years of service with the city.

He filled the role of director of Public Works and assistant city manager and is currently part of the Planning and Zoning Commission. Those are just a few examples.

College Station needs leaders who know what they’re doing and care about their community.

People are also reading…

That’s Mark Smith. Get out and vote.

LINDA BENDIKSEN

College Station

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Need a mayor to put people first

When I think of Mike Southerland, I see a man who spends hours going over the Bryan’s budget and figuring out where the money went.

Get the Marxists out of education

I’m a retired teacher and continue to be interested in education. I just read Pete Hegseth’s “Battle for the American Mind.” It presents a lot…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert