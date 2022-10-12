Candidate has right experience to serve

Mark Smith is running for College Station City Council, Place 1. I’d like to ask everyone reading this to vote for him.

Mark and I have known each other for many years now. I had the privilege of teaching two of his children, and his youngest was involved in a local theater group with my youngest. Mark and I have volunteered together in that same non-profit theatre organization for many years.

Mark is one of the most thoughtful and reasonable people I know. His naturally calm demeanor would not be sufficient to qualify him for leadership in city government, but he also brings the experience of many years of service with the city.

He filled the role of director of Public Works and assistant city manager and is currently part of the Planning and Zoning Commission. Those are just a few examples.

College Station needs leaders who know what they’re doing and care about their community.

That’s Mark Smith. Get out and vote.

LINDA BENDIKSEN

College Station