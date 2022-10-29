Candidate has deeds to recommend him

I will vote for a veteran, Mike Southerland, for mayor of Bryan.
Mike has more than 900 hours of flying as a combat helicopter pilot in Vietnam.
Mike has the experience to lead this city. Instead of a lot of signs posted everywhere, Mike's signs are in the things he does and has done for this city, as a councilman, leading the way to the annexation of the RELLIS campus and others.
Mike stands head and shoulders above the others.
I ask my fellow residents to vote for Mike Southerland for mayor of Bryan.
HOWARD HILL
Bryan