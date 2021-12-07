Candidate has best for College Station at heart

I am supporting my friend Dennis Maloney for College Station City Council Place 6 in the Dec. 14 runoff election. This is a critical election for the future of our wonderful community.

I encourage all voters to get to know Dennis. He has a great depth of experience in the role of governance in our city. He fully understands the issues facing our community. He has a strong work ethic and the energy to serve in the demanding position of a council member.

His greatest asset is his absolute passion for the betterment of our fine city. Dennis clearly has stated his vision for College Station.

His fundamental principal guiding decisions related to issues considered by the council is: “If it makes College Station a better place, he will support it.”

You always know where Dennis stands on matters of debate. He never wavers in his principals. He is a man of the highest integrity, and he would represent our community well in the years to come.

Please join me in voting for Dennis Maloney for College Station City Council!

STEVE BEACHY

College Station