Candidate has been there for all of us

Politics is a dirty business! I’m sick and tired of all the mudslinging.

If a candidate has to turn to destroying another’s character to salvage a vote at the polls, it says a lot about the person himself.

Ben Bius has spent a lot of money on this election to smear the reputation of incumbent Kyle Kacal. We don’t need the drama!

Tell us your qualifications and be done with it! Kacal has done nothing to be ashamed of. In fact, he has done what he said he would.

He has been our vote to fund border security, protect our property rights and lower property taxes. He passed the bullet proof windows bill to protect our police, and got their endorsement for his efforts.

He is 100% pro life, helped pass the ovarian cancer screening bill, and the Women’s right to try legislation. Kyle is there for you.

When the dentists in town needed specific masks to keep their offices open during COVID, he searched doggedly until he found them! That’s the kind of representation we’re looking for, and that’s what we have now.

So, forget the backstabbing, and vote to keep Kyle Kacal.

LAURA RYCHETSKY

College Station