I have known Silas Garrett over the years, personally and professionally, and he is truly a genuine man with a passion for what is right.

He has a good heart and cares about his neighbors. As a local business owner, Silas knows the needs of small businesses in Bryan/College Station and as a family man, he knows the needs of area families.

When voting for someone who would take into account what really matters to the people, I think Silas Garrett is the man for the job.

KRISTY COLVIN SMITH

Bryan