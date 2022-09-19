Candidate doesn't protect neighborhoods

I was a bit surprised to see the College Station Association of Neighborhoods' endorsement of John Nichols as mayor.

While I agree that Councilman Nichols is likely the most viable candidate, he has not proven himself to be a friend of neighborhoods in general and Pebble Creek, College Station’s largest neighborhood, in particular.

As you might recall from The Eagle’s July 15 front page story, Pebble Creek residents attended a standing room only “workshop” at City Hall to protest the city’s plans to spend tens of millions of taxpayer dollars to create a cut-through thoroughfare, handling up to 25,000 vehicles a day, straight down the heart of the neighborhood and golf course community.

This would increase crime, decrease property values and negatively affect the quality of life for this very large neighborhood. More than 1,200 Pebble Creek residents signed a petition asking that these plans be changed.

What was Councilman Nichols’ response? Well, we don’t know, as he has made no response, despite being asked to do so.

As an elected official, listening to taxpayers is critical. Responding to them is critical. Admitting mistakes is critical as well. Fourteen years ago the city purchased a large tract of land, removing it from the tax rolls, hoping to create an industrial park, which our current mayor says may not happen for another 10-30 years. Many members of our council feel that tying that industrial park into Pebble Creek’s entrance is something for future councils to address, even though the plan to do so exists.

We need council members and a mayor who will be proactive. Decisions made now, without addressing this issue first, potentially leave us with fewer and fewer options.

Councilman Nichols, please reconsider your stance on this issue and help the city of College Station move forward in a united front.

LLOYD DAVIS

College Station