Candidate always is willing to help

Mike Southerland never fails to listen to the concerns of the residents of Bryan and he goes out of his way to address those concerns.

A few years ago, we had an issue with an unlicensed "personal care" home that opened across the street. The owner threatened and attempted to intimidate us and others for exposing the lack of care for the elderly patients.

Planning and Zoning commissioners and the Bryan City Council sided with her and berated us for our concerns.! Mike stepped up and helped us meet with authorities who could help the residents in the five homes she ran in both Bryan and College Station. It took several years, but the woman finally was convicted and sent to prison for perjury.

Mike has mentored several young people who wish to serve their city and their country.

Mike Southerland is always available to listen, to find a solution and to assist anyone who has an issue. Please join me in voting Mike Southerland for mayor.

ANITA RAMAY

Bryan