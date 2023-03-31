Local examiner’s office a good idea

As a former justice of the peace for Precinct 2, I conducted more than a thousand inquests in Brazos County.

I always had families question why it was taking so long to get autopsy results.

We would send the bodies to Travis County at that time. During 2010, I called on Tom Wilkinson of the Brazos Valley Council of Governments to host a conference with the surrounding counties to see if they would be interested in supporting a medical examiner’s office here in Brazos County to expedite the process.

Additionally, I contacted Dr. Nancy Dickey, who then was head of the Texas A&M medical school, and she stated in a letter to me that the school would not wish to pursue this endeavor.

The other counties also wanted Brazos County to fund the whole project.

Needless to say nothing became of this and the Travis County medical examiner’s office would increase its fees every year at taxpayers’ expense.

I think proposed local office is one of the most well-thought-out offices. Many counties do not put this much thought and planning into the project ahead of time. This will work because of the relationship the office will have with the medical school. It is a win-win proposition.

Despite the shortage of forensic pathologists, I do not think you will have a problem recruiting because of the academic offerings and a great location.

TOMMY MUNOZ Bryan

Call for hearings on two House bills

Since the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision giving individual states the power to regulate any aspect of abortion not protected by federal law and the passage of Texas’s SB 8, which “prohibits a physician from knowingly performing or inducing an abortion on a pregnant woman if the physician detected a fetal heartbeat,” many people of faith, like me, have expressed deep concern about the lack of exceptions in the law and the lack of clarity provided to physicians in decision-making. Texans have suffered as a consequence.

Now we have a chance to rectify that situation. Two bills have been filed with the Public Health Committee of the Texas Legislature that align with the sentiments of many people of faith in this community.

HB 979 by state Rep. Donna Howard would create an exception to Texas’ prohibition on abortion in cases of rape or incest. HB 2215, also by Rep. Howard, would provide vital clarification that doctors may perform abortions if in the doctor’s best medical judgment, abortion is necessary to preserve the pregnant patient’s life, future fertility, or physical or mental health, or is requested because of a lethal fetal anomaly.

I urge you to call the office of Rep. Stephanie Klick, chair of the committee, at 512-463-0599, and urge her to schedule a hearing for each of these bills in the next two weeks, to ensure these bills get a hearing and a committee vote before the window for bills to be considered begins to close. Let’s get these bills moving!

CECELIA HAWKINS

College Station

Meritocracy the only way to follow

John Walter should practice what he preaches. According to his set of beliefs, he achieved his position as director of the Defense Cyber Leader Development Program on the back of white supremacy and male patriarchy.

Walter’s career is subsidized from the benefits of being a white male, and now he is an old white male refusing to leave his seat of power.

How are we to quantify if Walter was actually the most qualified, or even well-qualified by using a lower standard, because he argues it’s a subjective exercise.

Walter should resign his position and let the Texas A&M Center for Cybersecurity have a director who reflects the faces of Texas. It’s time for white liberals to stop the elitism of proclaiming judgment who is qualified or “well enough” qualified by using race or gender (which Walter conveniently left out).

Walter should be the first in line for an angioplasty with a “well enough” surgeon. Meritocracy is the only way to have a functional society.

Unfortunately, the current occupant in the White House only checks the boxes on appointments and hires — the actual successful operational of the government and expertise is secondary. The results (Transportation, FAA, Homeland/Border Security, to name a few) reflect that.

WENDY LETENDRE

College Station