Business offered quick phone repair

This is but a short letter to let the Brazos Valley know that there exists at least one business that still provides exceptional personal service in a technology-filled business world.

The gentleman at MIPhone Doctor on Texas Avenue helped me get my iPhone working in short order Thursday as I was in a bind when I could not open my screen. It was very frustrating and I was suspecting a long down time.

He quickly assessed the situation and deftly fixed the problem. If anyone has issues with an iPhone or even another phone and needs service, MiPhone Doctor on Texas Avenue in Bryan is professional and responsive.

DAVID SMITH

Wheelock