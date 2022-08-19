BTU needs a change in disconnect fees

When people do not pay their BTU bill in time, normally because of poverty, and get their electric service cut off, they have to pay $115 in addition to the past-due bill and a late fee of 5% of that bill.

Another problem is that cutoffs, even for the elderly, have continued throughout the heat advisory. This has been confirmed by both a BTU worker and a friend who works with a church who is still receiving requests for help because our neighbors are getting their electricity cut off.

I have drafted a replacement ordinance that the city council could easily introduce and pass at the next city council meeting on Aug. 23. This ordinance would do three things:

• It would remove the $90 additional deposit that people have to pay when their service is disconnected.

• It would remove the $25 in extra fees for disconnection.

• It would change the late fee from 5% to $5, because poorer people tend to have less-insulated homes and thus much higher bills, so the current percentage late fee hurts them more.

I believe there would need to be a different ordinance to address cutoffs during extreme hot and cold events. I think the council is working on it.

Would you please contact your council member and Mayor Andrew Nelson to encourage them to introduce and pass this ordinance on the Aug. 23? It would only take two of them to introduce it and a majority vote to pass it.

This would be a permanent fix for our poorest neighbors, and wouldn’t raise any of our bills.

To see the ordinance, reach out to my email: dkiniry@gmail.com.

DAN KINIRY

Bryan