I find it interesting that so much coverage has been given to the path of the new sewer line in the area involving Rosemary Drive in Bryan.

There has been virtually zero coverage of the huge new sewerage treatment plant which the city of Bryan plans to construct at the end of Cole Lane, located in Brazos County. With thousands of acres in the north Bryan area available to the city of Bryan, why choose a site which likely will affect property values of homes not even located within the city of Bryan?

Residents of the area that includes Cole Lane, Enchanted Oaks and Winding Creek (Brazos County residents, not city of Bryan property owners) will have a huge sewerage plant discharging thousands of gallons of water into the nearby creekbeds.

We have had extensive coverage by the media of the pipeline in town, but little coverage regarding this huge plant going in outside of the city limits, impacting residents who live in the county, bot the city of Bryan. The city of Bryan needs to find another place to send their sewerage.

Brazos county residents in the new plant area have paid thousands of dollars for septic systems and wells, and have no need of a sewerage treatment plant dumped on their doorstep.

LAURA GELDERD

College Station