Bryan doesn't care what residents want

Once again the city of Bryan leadership has shown that it has no interest in what its residents want.

Remember the city of Bryan's Municipal Golf Course? When put to a vote, residents overwhelmingly made it known that they wanted the course to stay where it was. But where is the golf course now? Moved to a different location.

Take a look at the location of the proposed new sewerage treatment plant, scheduled to be built at the end of Cole Lane and Enchanted Oaks. No one was notified until after the purchase of the land and plans were already moving forward.

With all the thousands of available acreage on the east side of town, why built this monstrosity right next to beautiful rural neighborhoods that are not even in the city of Bryan?

The city says notification was sent. Yes, buried in the back of the newspaper for two to three days.

And now, a new water tower is planned smack dab in the middle of a lovely neighborhood.

The writing is on the wall. The city of Bryan leadership has no interest in what its residents desire. Mayor Andrew Nelson and his cronies need to go.

LAURA GELDERD

College Station