 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bryan doesn't care what residents want

  • 0

Once again the city of Bryan leadership has shown that it has no interest in what its residents want.

Remember the city of Bryan's Municipal Golf Course? When put to a vote, residents overwhelmingly made it known that they wanted the course to stay where it was. But where is the golf course now? Moved to a different location.

Take a look at the location of the proposed new sewerage treatment plant, scheduled to be built at the end of Cole Lane and Enchanted Oaks. No one was notified until after the purchase of the land and plans were already moving forward.

With all the thousands of available acreage on the east side of town, why built this monstrosity right next to beautiful rural neighborhoods that are not even in the city of Bryan?

The city says notification was sent. Yes, buried in the back of the newspaper for two to three days.

And now, a new water tower is planned smack dab in the middle of a lovely neighborhood.

People are also reading…

The writing is on the wall. The city of Bryan leadership has no interest in what its residents desire. Mayor Andrew Nelson and his cronies need to go. 

LAURA GELDERD

College Station

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A prayer for sons to grow with God

As a teenager, this Father’s Prayer of Gen. Douglas MacArthur, commander of the United States forces in the Far East in World War II, made a l…

CS is about to face financial woes

On May 20, Councilman John Crompton gave the city of College Station an acknowledgement that this is his last term on the city council. For hi…

Rabbi was wrong on the Old Testament

Peter Tarlow’s article “Story of Abraham and Isaac teaches lessons today” (Eagle, June 4) misses the whole point of Geneses Chapters 21 and 22.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert