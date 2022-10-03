Bryan council does not hear the people

Shame on Bryan City Council members.

They may not have reviewed the organization chart for the Bryan city government but if they doid they would see that the council answers to the citizens of the city.

During the past six years, however, they have:

• Cut the number of open monthly meetings in half.

• Reduced the opportunities for residents to speak about their concerns.

• Told at least one resident to leave and not come back.

• Insulted and ridiculed several of their constituents when they did come to address the council.

While it is important to point out that not all members of the council participated in this behavior, it is important to note that not one of them spoke out to object to this behavior.

How embarrassing for the professional staff who sit at the council table and for those of us who live here and expect civilized government.

It is time for a change of our elected officials who have grown too comfortable with their tight control of our city government,

Please join me in voting for Mike Southerland for Bryan mayor.

MARY KAYE MOORE

Bryan