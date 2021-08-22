Bryan-College Station always supports our veterans

Started my day off Thursday by reading The Eagle and the Opinion page did not let me down!

"Appreciate veterans more" reprinted from the Chicago Tribune was an excellent sharing of a task, no, a duty, of all Americans. The only change I would have added was: B-CS appreciates veterans daily and in every way.

The mentioned article centered around our current situation in the Middle East and our hearts are touched by the verbiage and the situations shared.

The verbiage forces us to think about this 20 year-commitment and our citizens must be aware during this time frame of veterans who served in this area and their memories and concerns. B-CS leaders across the board have broad shoulders and loving hearts for those who served and are serving.

The current crisis is yet another opportunity to be there for us and we are grateful.

Both our sons served in Afghanistan and both are still in uniform so the commitment goes on. We get it.