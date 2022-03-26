 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brown selected only based on skin color

  • 0

People of color should be embarrassed about Ketanji Brown Jackson.

People state they want equality, but she was nominated only because of skin color. Your so called-president stated that fact. 

There are others more qualified but not Black — that is also fact. She won't give out her LSAT scores. Why? Let's see how you entered Harvard law.

She can't define a woman; a person is born a boy or a girl, no in between. That only shows you what type of justice she would be. That would mean calling out the transgender man — Rachel Levine — who got U.S. Woman of the Year, which should make every female mad.

But people are afraid to speak out. When you can't ask a person of color hard questions and not be branded a "racist" by the news media — isn't that a form of bigotry?

Brown believes in critical race theory, but she will be voted in solely on skin color.

People are also reading…

Whatever happened to those great words to  judge people by their character, not by their skin color.   

PAUL PADRON

Iola

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Army Field Band was outstanding

Army Field Band was outstanding

The U.S. Army Field Band concert at Rudder Auditorium on March 11 was an outstanding event with their uplifting and inspiring music.

Register to vote to stop the divide

I was at a meeting of the revitalized League of Women Voters of the Brazos Valley on Sunday where I was reminded of two upcoming elections and…

Story was fraught with inaccuracies

Story was fraught with inaccuracies

I am disappointed with the flaccid journalism in Sneha Dey's article about the ACLU’s suit against Gov. Greg Abbott in regard to transgender c…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert