Brown selected only based on skin color

People of color should be embarrassed about Ketanji Brown Jackson.

People state they want equality, but she was nominated only because of skin color. Your so called-president stated that fact.

There are others more qualified but not Black — that is also fact. She won't give out her LSAT scores. Why? Let's see how you entered Harvard law.

She can't define a woman; a person is born a boy or a girl, no in between. That only shows you what type of justice she would be. That would mean calling out the transgender man — Rachel Levine — who got U.S. Woman of the Year, which should make every female mad.

But people are afraid to speak out. When you can't ask a person of color hard questions and not be branded a "racist" by the news media — isn't that a form of bigotry?

Brown believes in critical race theory, but she will be voted in solely on skin color.

Whatever happened to those great words to judge people by their character, not by their skin color.

PAUL PADRON

Iola