Brazos County collects too much money

$198 million! That is the amount of revenue that Brazos County has collected over the past 10 years, — mostly through taxes of course — that it did not spend.

The total expenditures were $1.2 billion (wow!), so the unspent revenues are more than 16% above spending. More than one-third of this unspent total was collected in just the past two years.

For the past two fiscal years, the county spent $294 million but collected $362 million, an excess of more than 23%. Thus, the county’s over-collection “addiction” is getting worse.

So, kudos to the two county commissioners who are taking a stand against even higher taxes that will add to this vast amount of unspent (and unneeded?) funds. The tax rate that has been proposed, favored by the other commissioners and county judge, represents an average 12.6% increase on the properties that are the same in 2021 and 2022 — for almost everyone).

Given the county’s clear habit of raising much more revenue than it spends, or presumably needs, a no-new-revenue tax rate for 2022 seems more than sufficient.

Oh, and by the way, the no-new-revenue rate does not really mean no new revenue at all—there will be millions of dollars in new revenue from properties new to the tax roll, not to mention sales taxes and non-tax revenues.

For those who suggest that “saving for a rainy day” is prudent — it’s not going to rain that much. It hasn’t in any of the past 10 years, given the surplus revenue collection has occurred in every single year.

Unless and until the other commissioners and the county judge see the light on taxes being too high, I urge Commissioners Steve Aldrich and Russ Ford to continue to do what is necessary in the fight for reasonable taxes in Brazos County.

DONALD DEERE

College Station