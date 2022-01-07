Boston bomber shouldn't get funds

For Pete's sake, now I've heard everything! The Boston Bomber, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, has received COVID relief money (more than $1,000). It was mailed to his prison address.

He already is well off because he receives money from misguided sympathizers who make sure that his jail account always is full. [Editor's note: Tsarnaev's prison account funds were seized this week for failure to pay restitution to his victims.]

Surely this money that he has should go towards the funeral expenses of all his victims. When some government bureaucrat decided who should receive the COVID money, was any thought given to how a felon such as Tsarnaev could possibly qualify? Does anyone in the government have any common sense?

He was not the only jailed felon who received COVID money and some of the payments to them were more than $3,000. As a taxpayer I resent such cavalier use of my money

One last thought: Stop spending money as if it were coming from heaven and not from hardworking people.

JOAN HOLTZAPPLE

Bryan